WHEATFIELD — In the morning hours on July 27, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting an intoxicated individual who had fallen off a bicycle in the area of County Rd. 1300 N. and County Rd. 400 W.
Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on scene a short time later and located the individual, identified as Jackie L. Woynarowski, 44, of Wheatfield. Woynarowski showed signs of being intoxicated and admitted to the deputies that he was, in fact, intoxicated. The deputies observed several abrasions to his face from falling off his bicycle.
Woynarowski was taken into custody and transported to the hospital due to his level of intoxication and to be treated for his injuries. While at the hospital, he reportedly was not following direction and had to be physically restrained by the deputy. Once medically cleared, Woynarowski was transported to the Jasper County Detention Center and incarcerated for resisting law enforcement (Class A Misdemeanor) and public intoxication (Class B Misdemeanor).
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.