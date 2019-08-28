and Nick Fiala
RENSSELAER — One of history’s most notorious gangsters was the focus of a presentation this week at the Monticello-Union Township Public Library.
But some people in Rensselaer have stories of relatives who met him in the area.
The talk was about John Dillinger, a man who once dominated headlines during the Great Depression for his law-breaking exploits during the “Gangster Era.”
He quickly gained notoriety as one of America’s leading celebrity criminals, becoming a legendary media character who commanded the entire country’s attention.
He also helped reshape federal law enforcement and changed the way interstate crimes are investigated for nearly a century afterward.
Dillinger, a native Hoosier born in Indianapolis, terrorized the Midwest between May 1933 to July 1934 as he and his gang robbed banks and police arsenals, killed 10 men and wounded seven others, and staged three jail breaks — one of which killed a sheriff and wounded two guards.
In Rensselaer
Dillinger’s status as a celebrity criminal caused some to see him as a Robin Hood-esque figure. But that’s not to say he didn’t make people nervous to be in the same room with him.
Rensselaer resident Mary Standish said that her mother met Dillinger in Rensselaer sometime around the early 1920s. At the time, her mother’s name was Ruby Humes. She was working as a secretary for a man named Konovski, who oversaw a junkyard in town and owned a business fixing cars on the same spot where Rensselaer Iron & Metal is today, on the north side of the railroad crossing on North McKinley Avenue.
“He definitely was in Rensselaer and he was at that old junkyard,” Standish said of Dillinger.
Standish said her mother told her and her siblings the story when they were younger.
“John Dillinger came in there one day to get himself a fix,” Standish said. “He wanted his car or something worked on.”
Humes’ boss got to work fixing the car, but both of them came to realize just who the man was.
“He got it fixed and John Dillinger left,” Standish recalled. “They knew it was him.”
Humes and her boss were both on edge after this, to the point that he wouldn’t allow her to go home by herself, in case Dillinger was still nearby.
“(He) wouldn’t let her leave by herself after he left, because he said that if that was John Dillinger and she left, she didn’t know if he’d be waiting around the corner for her or not,” Standish said. “So he walked her back over to her apartment where she lived.”
Allison Brooke, of Wolcott, is originally from Crown Point, and said her grandfather, Elwood Kelsey, had his own story of meeting Dillinger there. This was in March 1934 when Dillinger made a now-infamous escape from prison.
“Our grandfather passed away years ago so I can’t get more of the story from him but maybe someone else knows it better,” she said. “All I know is (that), when Dillinger escaped, my grandpa was only a kid. He was playing on the square in Crown Point, where the jail used to be. And, when Dillinger ran off, he passed by and patted Grandpa on the head.”
Monticello incident
One of Dillinger’s robbery attempts occurred in Monticello, which was the topic of the library program held Aug. 27 as part of the library’s Genealogy 101 series.
According Kean MacOwan, president of the White County Historical Society Board, Dillinger paid a visit to Monticello on June 24, 1933, with the intent of robbing Chicago Thread Mill — now known as Bryan’s Manufacturing — at the base of Marion Street.
“Three unsavory but well-dressed men slithered into Monticello in a stolen Essex automobile with Ohio plates and parked on the hill along Marion Street,” he said. “This would have been directly in front of today’s Council on Aging Senior Center.”
He said the three men — one of them Dillinger — got out of the car to smoke a cigarette and strolled through the neighborhood along Marion Street toward their target. Two of the men ducked into a local resident’s garage.
Their activities were being watched by Ethel Fisher, who lived at the northeast corner of North Bluff and Marion streets. She became suspicious of the men and told her husband, Fred, who was assistant superintendent of the mill and was in charge of the payroll, to drive to work that day.
“At the time, Mr. Fisher thought little of his wife’s concerns,” MacOwan said. “Fred walked to work that morning.”
Every Thursday at 9:30 a.m., Fred Fisher walked to a local downtown bank to pick up the weekly payroll.
“As Fred left the thread mill that morning, he thought about his wife’s warning and decided to cut across his backyard and headed toward his garage to get his car and drive to the bank to pick up the payroll,” MacOwan said.
The three suspicious-acting men watched Fisher head up the hill from the mill, but the next thing they knew, Fisher had disappeared.
“The gang had to be wondering what had gone wrong,” MacOwan said.
While they waited for Fisher to reappear, they didn’t notice a car driven by Fisher drive past them on its way to the bank. Several minutes transpired and the men decided to get in the Essex and head downtown to the bank.
MacOwan said the men spotted Fisher getting into his car with a canvas bag containing the weekly payroll — about several thousand dollars — for the thread mill. The men followed Fisher at a distance and saw him park his car and enter the offices of the thread mill.
“What would unfold during that morning included shots fired, Fred Fisher being wounded, along with the entertaining tale of the early Dillinger Gang’s escape from Monticello.”
The incident occurred about one month after Dillinger had been paroled from the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City. He had been imprisoned in 1924 for assault and battery with intent to rob a Mooresville grocery store, and conspiracy to commit a felony.
According to FBI.gov, Dillinger was “stunned by the harsh sentence” and “became a tortured, bitter man in prison.” According to history.com, he allegedly told a prison guard, “”I will be the meanest (expletive) you ever saw when I get out of here.”
According to FBI.gov, the attempted Monticello robbery was toward the start of “his period of infamy” as he went on to rob banks, plunder police weapons caches in Auburn and Peru, and kill police officers.
Two days shy of 13 months after the Monticello incident, Dilliniger was shot and killed by federal agents while leaving a movie theater in Chicago.
Anyone in the Rensselaer/Jasper County area with stories about locals meeting Dillinger is encouraged to contact the Rensselaer Republican at reporter@rensselaerrepublican.com or call 219-866-5111 and ask for Nick.