JASPER COUNTY — A Wheatfield man has been charged with dealing in methamphetamine during an investigation that began on Jan. 8.
Kristofer A. Mathews, 36, was charged with dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, as well as possession of marijuana (Class B misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (Class C misdemeanor) after the Jasper County Narcotics Task Force, Newton County Drug Task Force and the Porter County Multi Enforcement Group executed a search warrant of a residence that Mathews was staying.
During a search, methamphetamine, marijuana, marijuana smoking devices, a scale and large amounts of various sizes of plastic baggies were found.
Police were then alerted to a vehicle in the driveway by K9 Alfa, which led to an additional search warrant. A large amount of methamphetamine was found when police executed a search.
Police issued a reminder that arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
Man arrested on several warrants
JASPER COUNTY — A Portageville, Missouri, man was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office this week for several outstanding warrants.
Derek J. Jenkins, 30, was taken into custody for driving while suspended, prior (Class A misdemeanor), possession of a controlled substance (Class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (Class B misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia (Class C misdemeanor), two counts of driving while suspended (Class A misdemeanor), leaving the scene of an accident (Class B misdemeanor) and interference with custody (Level 6 felony).
These warrants were the result of incidents that occurred from March of 2017 to October 2019. They had recently been reissued by the courts.
Brook man nabbed for drug possession
JASPER COUNTY — A Newton County man was arrested Feb. 4 by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.
Thomas R. Haun, 46, of Brook, was incarcerated at the Jasper County Detention Center for an incident that occurred July 2, 2019. A warrant for Haun’s arrest was issued through the Jasper County Circuit Court on July 24.
According to police, Haun was found slumped over in a car at a truck stop at State Road 10 and I-65 on July 2. Deputies at the scene noticed that Haun needed medical attention and the Keener Township Ambulance Service was called into action.
Haun was transported to an area hospital for further evaluation and treatment. Meanwhile, police located a gray rock-like substance, which tested positive for heroin, as well as a syringe and other items commonly used to inject heroin, in Haun’s car.
Besides possession of a narcotic drug, Haun was also charged with unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
