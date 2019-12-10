RENSSELAER — In the afternoon hours of Dec. 5, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office began receiving complaints of a reckless driver, possibly impaired, northbound on U.S. 231 from Division Rd.
A Jasper County Sheriff’s deputy located the vehicle in the area of U.S. 231 and County Rd. 700 N. The deputy located the vehicle and observed traffic violations before initiating a traffic stop.
When the vehicle finally came to a stop, the driver was identified as Todd A. Fase , 18, of DeMotte. Fase was administered field sobriety tests and failed. While he was participating in these tests another deputy on scene used his K9, Colt, to conduct an “open air sniff” of the exterior of the vehicle that Fase had been operating. K9 Colt demonstrated a positive alert so a search of the vehicle was conducted. Located within were two one hitter marijuana pipes with the odor of burnt marijuana emanating from them as well as a green leafy substance that was identified by deputies as marijuana.
Fase was then taken into custody. During a subsequent search of his person and clothing, a plastic baggy containing prescription pills was found, for which he did not currently possess a prescription.
He was transported to the Jasper County Detention Center and incarcerated on the following charges:
• Operating while intoxicated (endangering)(Class A misdemeanor)
• Possession of a controlled substance (Class A misdemeanor)
• Possession of marijuana (Class B misdemeanor)
• Possession of paraphernalia (Class C misdemeanor)
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.