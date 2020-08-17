Wednesday, August 12
Thomas Chambers, 27, of Kentland, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Roger Christopher Hicks, 46, of Sedalia, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Thursday, August 13
Alfred Keven Sauders, 62, of Gary, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Friday, August 14
Nicholas Phelan Gonzalez, 27, of Valparaiso, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Calvin Antonio Townsel, 32, of Indianapolis, was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon.
Juan Carlos Canizalez, 44, of Monon, was arrested on a court order.
Michael Ambrose Doyle, 37, of Monticello, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff's Office for failure to appear.
Sabino N. Hernando, 60, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff's Office for violation of work release.
Duana M. Rodger, 36, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff's Office for aggravated battery.
Edward Schroeder, 46, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff's Office for battery as a Class B misdemeanor.
Saturday, August 15
Glenn Michael Heffron, 37, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff's Office for driving while intoxicated as a Class D felony.
Steve Robert Henrion, 35, of Salt Lake City, was arrested by the Indiana State Police on a hold only.
Franklin Bernard Howze, 30, of Rainbow City, Alabama, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff's Office for public intoxication.
Brett B. Navarro, 36, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff's Office for OWI refusal.
Robert Anthony Perez, 32, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff's Office for probation violation.
Sunday, August 16
Anthony Figueroa, 48, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff's Office for battery - moderate bodily injury.
Paige M. McCullough, 29, of Oak Park, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff's Office for trepass, intimidation, aggravated battery, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and trafficking with an inmate.
Derek Michael Rawson, 30, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff's Office for driving while intoxicated as a Class C misdemeanor.
Daniel J. Smith, 34, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff's Office for domestic battery.
Eric Smith, 24, of Merrillville, was arrested by the Indiana State Police on a hold only.
Devin Alexander Ulm, 27, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff's Office for domestic battery, interference with reporting a crime and criminal mischief.
Jada Marie Wilson, 27, of Chicago, was arrested by the Indiana State Police on a hold only.