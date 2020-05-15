Wednesday, May 13
Royle Agent, 49, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer PD for OWI refusal.
Thursday, May 14
Rebecca Lee Adcock, 39, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff's Office for invasion of privacy.
Friday, May 15
Michael Taylor Baggerly, 24, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff's Office for driving while intoxicated as a Class D felony, and possession of paraphernalia.
Ryan Keith Mullins, 28, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer PD for driving while intoxicated endangering.