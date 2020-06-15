Wednesday, June 10
Adam Mark Saboff, 41, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff's Office on a court order.
Friday, June 12
Thomas Lee Smith, 24, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff's Office on a hold only.
Saturday, June 13
Carson Edward Anello, 30, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff's Office for burglary - intent to commit felony or theft, domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
James E. Mondragon, 36, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Renssleaer Police Dept. for operating vehilce as a habitual traffic violator, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and battery against a public safety official.
Colton David Kinder, 28, of Abilene, Texas, was arrested by the Rensselaer PD for OWI refusal.
Sunday, June 14
Vicki J. Covaciu, 59, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff's Office for dealing marijuana/hash oil/hasish, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
Lucas R. Stanton, 31, of Kentland, was arrested by the Rensselaer PD for public intoxication.
Wayne Allen Thomas, 54, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff's Office for dealing marijuana/hash oil/hasish, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
Amber Rachelle Shepherd, 32, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff's Office for domestic battery.
Monday, June 15
Edward Earl Jefferson, 51, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff's Office for domestic battery.