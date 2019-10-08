Wednesday, Oct 2
Kurtis Louis Asberry, 31, of New York, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for driving while intoxicated (A misdemeanor).
Friday, Oct.4
Amisty Ann Barker, 29, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.
Terri Lynn Brink, 59, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for operating vehicle as HTV and violation of work release.
Anthony Figueroa, 47, was arrested by the Wheatfield Police Department for operation vehicle as HTV and nonsupport of a dependent child.
Chad Robert Fuerstenberg, 47, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for battery-against public safety official, resisting law enforcement- using vehicle or weapon, disorderly conduct criminal mischief.
Tina Lyn Hudson, 51, was arrested on a hold only.
Robbie Wayne Keller, 31, was arrested by the Jasper County Police Department for contempt of court.
Alfred Franklin Snider, 51, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for driving while intoxicate (C-misdemeanor).
Seth Duane Waskom, 45, was arrested by a law enforcement agency on a hold only.