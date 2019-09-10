Wednesday, September 4
Ryan Lee Anderson, 37, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while intoxicated.
Lezlie Tyrene Love, 46, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.
Kyle David Myers, 18, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for violating home detention or removing.
Thursday, September 5
Raychel Lee Blackburn, 30, of Goodland, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.
Ira A. McDonnal, 58, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for contempt of court.
Friday, September 6
Stephen Reid Wright, 41, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for domestic battery in presence of a child under age 16.
Monday, September 9
Anthony Steven Ashcraft, 26, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while intoxicated endangering (D felony).
William Harry Diehl, 51, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for pistol no permit, pointing a firearm, disorderly conduct, possession marijuana/hash oil/hashish.
Roxanna C. Gentz, 33, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for prostitution, robbery, theft, aggravated battery,
Roger Christopher Hicks, 45, of Sedelia, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Dennis Michael Muffett, 62, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for driving while intoxicated and endangering.
Ian Patrick Nagel, 33, of Cedar Lake, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order for domestic battery- in presence of child under 16.
Trinton Jose Newbury, 20, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for invasion of privacy.
Angela Lynn Pullins, 37, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for prostitution, robbery, theft, and aggravated battery.