Wednesday, October 16
Floyd J. Abbott, 58, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for probation violation.
Erica Lynn Ciastko, 43, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for operating while intoxicated, refusal.
Aline Arnn Washington, 51, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.
Kara Diane Westerlund, 47, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Friday, October 18
Joshua Ray Painter, 33, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
Monday, October 21
Amy Sue Downs, 44, was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury.
Aleandro Domingo Garcia, 20, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for minor consuming/possession of alcohol, operating while intoxicated (refusal) and leaving the scene of a crash with personal damage.
Colton O’Brien Manning, 19, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for minor consuming/possession of alcohol.
Adam Clinton Mitchell, 31, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for possession of a stolen vehicle and leaving the scene of a crash with personal damage.
Patricia Paige Putts, 20, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for driving while intoxicated (endangering), possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
Nicholas Adam Radick, 36, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.
Tuesday, October 22
Steve Edward Hughes, 41, was arrested by Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for contempt of court, body attachment and possession of methamphetamine.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.