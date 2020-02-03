January 29
James David DeMario, 39, Grant Park, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Scott Wayne Gluth, 38, of Wheatfield, was arrested by Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while intoxicated (C-misdemeanor).
Levitious Lazarus Hansen, 19, of Rensselaer, was arrested by Rensselaer Police Department for failure to appear.
January 30
Shannell Christine Bonnell, 29, of Monticello, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a hold for Porter County.
Kenneth Ricardo Fuentes Duran, 23, of Monon, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a hold for Porter County.
January 31
Jamie Ray Elkins, 43, of Remington, was arrested by a law enforcement agency for possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine/narcotic drugs, domestic battery.
Robert Lee Imhausen, 35, of Lake Station, January 30
February 3
James Kelsey Davis, 38, of Griffin, Ga., was arrested by the Indiana State Police on a hold only.
James David DeMario, 39, of Grant Park, Ill., was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Derek James Jenkins, 30, of Portageville, Mo., was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended, leaving the scene of a crash, driving while suspended, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana hash oil, hashish, possession of paraphernalia, DWS prior, interference with custody.
Gary Lee Mullins, 49, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a hold only.
Damon J. Sampson, 29, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a hold only.
Jeremy Michael Stahl, 20, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.