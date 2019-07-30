Wednesday, July 24
Brian David Bauman, 55, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for driving while suspended.
Kennith Jacob Hopkins, 30, of Rochester, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for resisting law enforcement and residential entry.
Thursday, July 25
Randall Joseph Hilton, 30, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for strangulation and domestic battery.
Joshua Adam Messinio, 25, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Christopher S. Szabo, 32, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.
Friday July 26
Charles Joshua Beaver, 40, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Rodney Richard Deardurff, 39, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine, possession of synthetic cannabinoid.
Rafael Lee Diaz, 23, of Dyer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department on DWS Prior.
Monday. July 29
Amanda Rachelle Belcher, 32, of Hobart, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation.
Dylan Shawn Lots, 18, of Morocco, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for possession marijuana/hash oil/hashish.
David Lee Burke, 48, of Morocco, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Dewayne Darnell Creamer, 29, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Logan James Dugan, 22, of Palos, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish and carrying of handgun prohibited.
James Mathew Grigsby, 27, of Merrillville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for theft.
Carly Rose Gross, 20, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department on possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish.
Roger Christopher Hicks, 45, of Sedelia, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Jamie Lee Hovis, 35, of Brook, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Dawn Marie Howard, 57, of Medaryville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while intoxicated, endangering.
Delanie Louise Key-Wilson, 36, of Dolton, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Kyle David Myers, 18, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for minor consuming/ possession alcohol.
Joshua Curtis Rich, 19, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish and invasion of privacy.
Jacob J. Smith, 30, of Bonfield, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for nonsupport of a dependent child.
Taylor L. Spurgeon, 31, of Brook, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for driving while intoxicated (D Felony).
Kane Michael, Stokes, 19, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department on possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish.
Brenton Michael Wallis, 21, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department on criminal confinement, domestic battery and sexual battery.
Jackie Lynn Woynarowski, 44, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on resisting law enforcement, public intoxication.
Tuesday, July 30
Robert Raymond Church, 35, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for invasion of privacy.
DeMotte Police Log
Monday, July 22
Eugene Brzezinski of DeMotte reported fraud.
Mathew Feleki, 32, of DeMotte, was cited for dog running at large and unlawful burning of materials.
Tuesday, July 23
A male juvenile, 17, of DeMotte and Sherry Mayernik, also of DeMotte, were involved in a two vehicle accident at US 231 and 3rd. Ave.
Friday, July 26
Jacob Smith, 30, of Wheatfield, was arrested on a warrant issued through Jasper County Courts.
Saturday, July 27
Auto Zone of DeMotte reported theft.