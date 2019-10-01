Thursday, Sept. 26
Kevin Lee Carman, 31, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for public intoxication.
Megan Dawn Morris, 27, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for disorderly conduct, battery causing bodily injury and battery against a public safety officer.
Joshua Mark Nicholson, 26, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for driving while suspended.
Friday, Sept. 27
Jennifer Rena Benton, 33, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for neglect of a dependent, possession of a controlled substance.
Tyrell Patrick Brown, 38, of Powder Springs, was arrested by a law enforccement agency on a hold only.
Kyle E. Butler, 30, of Rensselaer, was arrest by the Rensselaer Police Department for parole violation.
Jamie Ray Elkins, 42, of Remington, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for parole violation.
Ryan Keith Wright, 39, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Monday, Sept. 30
Justin Bruce Ashby, 41, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for violation of work release.
Dominic Harold Britton, 52, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for domestic battery.
Michelle Lynn Dahn, 29, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for contempt of court.
Jerzy Nathaniel Dunlap, 23, of Crown Point, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor).
Angela Renee Julian, 26, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Nicholas Maurice Riley, 29, of Hammond, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
David Allen Sholes, 28, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for domestic battery.
Troy David Thibodeaux, 45, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while intoxicated and endangering.
Oscar Roland Vindel-Barahona, 37, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for never received license.
Tuesday, Oct 1
Dennis Michael Bonakowski, 40, of Morocco, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine and driving while intoxicated.
Thomas Hyatt, 39, of Knox, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for public intoxication.
Reyna Elizabeth Gutierrez Pimentel, 31, of Indianapolis, was arrested the Indiana State Police on a hold only.
Dushane Richard Thacker, of Rensselaer, was arrested by Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.