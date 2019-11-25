Wednesday, Nov. 20
Ryan Lewis Fish, 34, of Rensselaer, was arrested by Rensselaer Police for a probation violation
Daniel J. Smith, 33, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for domestic battery.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Kyle David Daniels, 27, of Rensselaer was arrested by Rensselaer Police for two counts of sex registration violation.
Kimberly Dawn Fuller, 26, of DeMotte, was arrested for a probation violation.
Joes Roman Martinez-Morales, 40, of Bronx, NY was arrested by the Indiana State Police for resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia and driving while intoxicated and endangering.
Monday, Nov. 25
Michael L. Beherns, 50, of Wolcott, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Austin Jacob Darnell, 19, of Goodland, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.
Lewis Curtis Martin, 63, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while suspended, prior.
Mark Edwards Mitchell, 32, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and held.
Edwin Orozco, 20, of Monticello, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for pointing a firearm.
Kurtis Max Vestey, 31, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Randall Lee Williams, 49, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.