WHEATFIELD — Chad Fuerstenberg, 47, of DeMotte, was arrested on Oct. 3, after an incident on Sept. 29, when he allegedly struggled with correctional officers from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a release from the sheriff’s office, officers were called to a residence northwest of Wheatfield regarding a suicidal individual. Deputies arrived to find Fuerstenberg “highly intoxicated” and because he had threatened to harm himself, he was transported to an area hospital.
The sheriff’s release states while in the hospital, Fuerstenberg struggled with the officers, causing minor injuries to one of them. He also allegedly damaged hospital property while he was being treated.
Fuerstenberg was arrested on the following charges:
• Battery against a public safety official (Level 6 felony)
• Resisting law enforcement (Level 6 felony)
• Disorderly conduct (Class B misdemeanor)
• Criminal mischief (Class B misdemeanor)
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.