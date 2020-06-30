DEMOTTE — A Griffith man was arrested Monday afternoon after being involved in an accident on I-65 south of the DeMotte exit. James Ryan Clark, 42, of Griffith, was involved in a minor accident with a semi and as police and EMS were enroute, they were told one of the drivers was possibly overdosingat the time. Keener EMS arrived and found Clark to be experiencing “a medical event,” according to the Indiana State Police.
In the investigation, state police found an amount of a narcotic drug in Clark’s vehicle. Clark was transported to Franciscan Health Rensselaer where he agreed to a blood test, which revealed he was driving under the influence of a narcotic drug.
He is charged with OWI endangering, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of cocaine/narcotic drug, a Level 4 felony; dealing in cocaine/narcotic drug, a Level 2 felony and driving while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor.
The semi driver was uninjured in the accident.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.