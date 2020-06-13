JASPER COUNTY – A high-speed pursuit along Interstate 65 that started with a carjacking late Friday night ended in a shootout that left the suspect being killed and state trooper injured.
According to a press release issued Saturday morning by the Indiana State Police, the pursuit began at about 10:15 p.m. Friday when the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a carjacking at the Pilot Truck Stop in Remington. Police said the suspect pointed a gun at the victim’s head while taking his black Mitsubishi vehicle.
A DeMotte police officer spotted the stolen vehicle traveling north on I-65 near the 230-mile marker and attempted to make a traffic stop, but lost sight of the vehicle near the Lowell exit (240-mile marker).
Two ISP troopers in the area spotted the stolen vehicle, police said, near mile marker 246 and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle kept going, prompting a pursuit.
A flat tire later slowed the vehicle, police said, at which time the driver got out and began shooting at troopers, striking one of them in the trooper’s “lower extremity.” Police and the suspect exchanged gunfire until the suspect was struck and killed at the scene.
The injured ISP trooper was transported to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Crown Point for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lake County Coroner.
ISP said the identity of the deceased suspect has not yet been determined as police try to make a positive identification, but according to the Lake County Coroner's Facebook page, the suspect was identified as Caine Van Pelt, 23, of Chicago.
The identity of the troopers involved will be released in the next few days, police said.