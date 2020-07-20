JASPER COUNTY — A Kankakee, Illinois, man was arrested by Jasper County Sheriff’s Department officers for child solicitation last week.
Nicholas Lopez, 55, reportedly made unsolicited sexual comments/statements to a 14-year-old juvenile who was staying at a campground in northwest Jasper County.
The juvenile’s parents made the complaint to JCSD during the evening hours of Thursday, July 16.
According to police, Lopez made gestures to the juvenile, who was riding a bike, to come to him and made comments that were allegedly sexual in nature. Lopez admitted to the deputies who investigated the incident that he did speak with the juvenile, adding he “kinda shouldn’t have talked like that with that kid.”
Lopez was taken into custody and transported to the Jasper County Detention Center where he was charged with child solicitation – solicitation for sexual intercourse where the defendant is over the age of 21 and the victim is between the ages of 14 and 16, a Level 6 felony.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.