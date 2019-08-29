DEMOTTE — A Jasper County Sheriff’s Officer pulled a driver over Sunday morning, Aug. 25, after observing the vehicle was speeding and crossing left of center on SR 10, just south of DeMotte. The deputy noticed the smell of alcohol emanating from the driver as well as signs of intoxication.
When asked, the driver, Zachary A. Reasor, 28, of Monee, Illinois, admitted to drinking two beers. He allegedly tested .116% on a portable breath test after a field sobriety test. He was taken into custody and transported to the DeMotte Police Department where he tested even higher at .156% on a certified breath test. The legal limit is .08%.
Reasor was then transported to the Jasper County Detention Center and charged with driving while intoxicated with a prior, a Level 6 felony.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.