REMINGTON — Saturday, Dec. 14, at approximately 5:37 p.m. on I-65 northbound near the 174 mile marker (this is one mile south of the SR 25/175 exit), a state trooper attempted to stop a speeding vehicle. The trooper’s car becomes disabled, losing contact with the speeding car. Another trooper relocated the vehicle, attempting to stop the same vehicle and lost site of the vehicle near the 201/US 24 exit in Jasper County. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department relocated the vehicle east bound on US 24 when it crashed just east of I-65.
The preliminary investigation by Trooper Michael Risley states that he was stationary with his lights on sitting at the 174 MM cross over on I-65 when he observed a vehicle northbound at a high rate of speed. Risley activated his emergency lights to attempt to stop the gray 2019 Dodge Charger. The driver of the Charger shut off its lights and appeared to be fleeing from the trooper. As they exited the construction area at the 177 MM, the trooper’s car broke down and the gray Dodge Charger continued on.
A second trooper overheard the radio traffic on his police radio and relocated the vehicle at the 189 MM. Trooper Dakota Michael, off duty in a fully marked state police vehicle, witnessed what appeared to be the same Dodge Charger still running at a high rate of speed. Trooper Michael attempted to catch up to the vehicle, which was still in excess of the speed limit and driving from left shoulder of the road to the right shoulder passing other cars in a reckless manner.
Michael lost site of the Charger near the 201/US 24 exit in Jasper County. Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department located the vehicle eastbound on US 24 from the interstate. The vehicle went down into a ditch and crashed just east of the interstate and the driver bailed out and ran.
Trooper Michael along with Troopers Wiley and McBride also arrived at the crash scene. White County Sheriff’s Department K-9 handler, Deputy Michael McKean, arrived on scene and was able to locate the suspect, later identified as Anthony Jenkins, 25, of Chicago, and he was taken into custody without incident.
Jenkins was later transported to the Tippecanoe County Jail and arrested on preliminary charges of:
• Resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony
• Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment, an A misdemeanor
• Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a C misdemeanor
• Reckless driving, a C misdemeanor
• Operating while never receiving a license, a C misdemeanor
The investigation continues. No further information will be released. Departments assisting were troopers from Indiana State Police Lafayette and Lowell posts, Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, White County Sheriff’s Department and Farney’s Towing.
Suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.