DEMOTTE — Amy J. Kiser, 52, of DeMotte was taken into custody and transported to the Jasper County Detention Center in Rensselaer after the Jasper County Sheriff's Office responded to a call for assistance at a residence southeast of DeMotte on Wednesday evening.
When officers arrived, they met an alleged victim who said Kiser had scratched his face, pushed him to the floor and then proceeded to kick him. The deputies noted there were injuries to his face consistent with his claims.
She has been charged with domestic battery as a Class A misdemeanor.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.