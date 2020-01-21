JASPER COUNTY — A DeMotte man who faced child molestation charges pleaded guilty in Jasper County Superior Court last week.
Don Peach, 32, was initially charged with child molesting, felony 1, but that charge was dismissed to child molesting, felony 3, as part of the plea agreement on Jan. 13.
He will serve 14 years consecutively with four years suspended for time served at the Indiana Department of Corrections. He must register as a sexually violent predator and provide a DNA sample.
The case began in the evening hours of Friday, May 3, when JCSD deputies responded to a report of a child molestation complaint at a residence southwest of DeMotte. Before the deputies arrived on the scene, Peach had left the residence.
Deputies met with a woman who said that she had left the residence for a short time, leaving her 10-year-old daughter alone with Peach, who also lives at the residence.
When the woman returned home, she allegedly saw Peach jump off of a couch he and her daughter had been lying on. The woman’s daughter was still lying on the couch, at least partly undressed. When the woman confronted Peach, he allegedly said that he knew “what it looked like,” but that things were not as they appeared.
Deputies located Peach a short time later, and he was transported to the sheriff’s office while an investigation into the case was conducted.