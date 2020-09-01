DEMOTTE — In the afternoon hours of Aug. 28, Joshua Wilson, 21, from DeMotte, was incarcerated at the Jasper County Detention Center for an outstanding warrant issued on June 16, by the Jasper Superior Court for the following charges:
• Auto Theft (Level 6 Felony)
These charges are a result of an investigation the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office began on March 7, when a victim advised that her vehicle had been stolen from a business located at S.R. 10 and I-65. The victim advised that she had fueled her vehicle and then proceeded to go into the business, leaving her vehicle unlocked and running, to purchase other items. When he returned, she found her vehicle was missing.
A Jasper County Deputy investigating the incident spoke with witnesses in the area. One witness advised that he observed a subject get out of one vehicle and go over to the victim’s vehicle and drive away. A check of that vehicle provided information that it had also been stolen.
Surveillance video, good witness descriptions and an anonymous source helped crack the case and a warrant was requested for Joshua Wilson’s arrest.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.