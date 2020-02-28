JASPER COUNTY — A DeMotte man was arrested Sunday, Feb. 23, for burglary and possession of drugs after Jasper County Sheriff deputies responded to the theft at a property located 2 1/2 miles west of Wheatfield.
Edward A. Schroeder, 46, of DeMotte, was taken into custody after police investigated an incident involving the burglary of a shop in rural Jasper County. The victim told police that an alarm at his shop went off and when he investigated, he found the door to the shop had been kicked in. He added that there was an unknown vehicle occupied by a male and female at the scene and believed that there was drug activity involved.
Deputies later met with a witness who placed Schroeder at the scene. Schroeder reportedly removed items from the building and a nearby chicken coop and placed those items in a white container outside the building.
Schroeder told the witness he was there to do some work around the property, but the shop owner said he never hired Schroeder to do any work nor was Schroeder authorized to enter any of the buildings.
Schroeder was found later passed out in a vehicle on the victim’s property. He was arrested and taken to the Jasper County Detention Center. He is being charged with burglary, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; theft of a firearm, a Level 6 felony; theft, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.