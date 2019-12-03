RENSSELAER — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Nov. 26, regarding a stolen 2000 Ford Ranger truck taken from the Parr area. The caller said the person who took the truck, Paul J. Widup, of DeMotte, did not have permission to take the vehicle. The caller also said Widup had been drinking.
Enroute to the call, officers saw the Ford Ranger traveling southbound on U.S. 231 a mile north of Rensselaer. An officer attempted to pull the truck over while the truck was driven to the rear of a business, weaving around several objects, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
Widup was allegedly verbally aggressive, and did not follow the deputy’s commands. Once out of the pickup, he was forced to the ground and handcuffed.
Widup was arrested and charged with auto theft, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. A search warrant was obtained the same day from the Jasper County Superior Court for blood evidence to be collected from Widup in order to continue the investigation for impaired driving.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.