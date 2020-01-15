DEMOTTE — According to a press release from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Mathew J. Feleki, 33, of DeMotte, was booked on Jan. 12, on several outstanding warrants.
On Oct. 16, the sheriff’s office was notified of a pursuit involving Newton County deputies and Feleki, who was a theft suspect. The pursuit led east on State Rd. 10, and once into Jasper County, Feleki’s vehicle came to an “abrupt” stop and he then reportedly fled on foot.
A search, using a county K9 unit and an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), and deputies, found Feleki and he was taken into custody without further incident.
The warrants, issued by the Jasper County Superior Court leading to the January arrest included a warrant for a felony theft charge issued on Sept. 12, a second warrant issued on Oct. 23, for two felony charges: institutional criminal mischief and resisting law enforcement plus reckless driving as a Class C misdemeanor. A third warrant was issued on Nov. 13 for another theft charge as a Level 6 felony.
The second warrant came from the Oct. 16 incident between the two counties.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.