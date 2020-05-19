DEMOTTE — A DeMotte man, Michael T. Baggerly, 24, was arrested on felony OWI charges Thursday evening after the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office received a telephone call of a suspicious vehicle sitting sideways in the roadway at the dead end of County Rd. 950 W. The caller advised that the vehicles engine was “revving” with its windshield wipers on.
Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived in the area and located the vehicle in question. Deputies noted that it appeared that the driver was “passed out, ” and Keener Township medics were called to the scene.
Keener Township medics arrived and were eventually able to wake the driver, who was identified as Baggerly. Deputies reported while speaking to Baggerly, he demonstrated all the signs/symptoms of being intoxicated. He was transported to an area hospital for a blood test and results are pending.
While preparing Baggerly for transport, deputies discovered a small pipe containing a small amount of marijuana on his person with other pipes located inside of his vehicle.
Baggerly was subsequently transported to the Jasper County Detention Center and incarcerated for the following offenses:
• Operating a vehicle while intoxicated: endangering a person-prior within 7 yr., a Level 6 felony
• Possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.