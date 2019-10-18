DEMOTTE — The Jasper County Sheriff’s office released information Friday regarding an incident that occurred on Oct. 9. The release states a deputy observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed going northbound on U.S. 231 near County Rd. 400 North. The deputy pulled the vehicle over and during the traffic stop, noticed the smell of alcohol and open alcohol containers within the vehicle.
The driver, identified as Kregg A. O’Connor, 35, of DeMotte, allegedly failed field sobriety tests, and refused to take a breath test or a chemical test at the scene. Due to the officer’s belief that O’Connor was highly intoxicated, he was taken to a hospital to be medically cleared before being taken to the Jasper County Detention Center.
According to the release, while at the hospital for evaluation, O’Connor “became disorderly” toward hospital staff and the deputy, and was warned to stop. He did not stop, and allegedly threatened the officer and the hospital staff with physical violence.
After being cleared from the hospital, O’Connor was taken to the county jail, and is facing charges of operating while intoxicated as a Class C misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, as a Class B misdemeanor.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.