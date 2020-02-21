JASPER COUNTY — A DeMotte man was arrested on an outstanding warrant and charged with battery by means of a deadly weapon on Wednesday.
Sean P. Wilkie, 27, was taken into custody for an incident that occurred in the evening hours of Feb. 10 at a residence approximately 4 1/2 miles northwest of Wheatfield, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.
JCSD responded to the residence regarding a domestic disturbance. During an investigation, a victim alleged that Wilkie had made “disparaging remarks” about her child. This led to a verbal altercation and the victim eventually separated herself from Wilkie by entering another room.
Wilkie allegedly followed the victim with a glass in hand and shattered it against the way before arguing with the victim again.
The victim said Wilkie picked up a piece of the shattered glass and charged into her, pushing her into a dresser.
The victim defended herself and Wilkie would eventually flee from the residence on foot.
Police said the victim had a cut to her collarbone and another one on her hand from the glass Wilkie had picked up.
As a reminder, arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.