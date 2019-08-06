DEMOTTE — DeMotte Police and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a domestic disturbance in the DeMotte area according to a press release issued by the sheriff’s office. The incident began around 12:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6. As officers were responding to the residence, a second call was received about gunfire heard in the same area.
Officers arrived to find Rickie J. Owens, 41, of DeMotte, outside his residence. According to the release, Owens began yelling and appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was allegedly armed with a handgun and a shotgun and had been shooting the shotgun before the officers arrived on scene.
A portable breath test found Owens to be twice the legal limit if he were driving. He was arrested and taken to the Jasper County Detention Center on charges of criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony, and disorderly conduct, a Class A misdemeanor.
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.