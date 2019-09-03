DEMOTTE — On Friday, Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 24-year old woman Friday after a call came in of an unsafe driver on US 231 at the intersection of SR 110. The caller followed the vehicle to a residence about 3.5 miles south of that intersection.
Deputies arrived at the residence, locating the vehicle and the driver, whom they believed to be under the influence of something other than alcohol, according to a press release from the sheriff’s department. Abbey A. Riggle, 24, of Crown Point, told officers she was coming from Crown Point to DeMotte.
According to the report, Riggle failed several field sobriety tests, and officers determined she was under the influence. She was taken into custody at that time. Several Xanax pills were allegedly found in Riggles’ purse inside a plastic bag.
Riggle was transported to the Jasper County Detention Center and incarcerated for the following charges:
• Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Class A Misdemeanor)
• Driving While Intoxicated (Endangering)(Class A Misdemeanor)
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.