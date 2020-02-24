RENSSELAER — A motion for change of venue by a Terre Haute man charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in a death in Jasper County was granted by Jasper County Circuit Court Judge John Potter on Feb. 19.
A three-day jury trial for Joseph Bland, 44, will be held at the Huntington Circuit Court in Huntington, Indiana, on April 7. All pre-trial and sentencing hearings will be held in Jasper County until the case goes to trial.
Attorneys for Bland also filled a motion in limine — which requests certain testimony be excluded prior to a jury trial — and Potter will offer a decision on that motion on March 2 at 9 a.m. in circuit court.
Bland and his attorney requested a change of venue on Dec. 31, just two weeks before his planned trial on Jan. 14. An order granting a motion for continuance in the case was provided on Jan. 8 while Potter mulled over the request.
Bland feels he won’t get a fair trial due to public hostility and outrage over the offense. He cited posts on social media that called for “hundreds of people” to arrive the day of the trial in Jasper County to voice their displeasure.
Bland is charged with failing to stop after his semi drove over a car, driven by Melissa Deno, 40, at the intersection of State Road 16 and U.S. 231 on Oct. 10, 2018.
Bland surrendered to deputies at the Jasper County Detention Center on Dec. 8 then posted a $1,500 cash bond and was released. Though he must fulfill his obligations in court, he is not currently in police custody.