JASPER COUNTY — A Cedar Lake man was arrested by Jasper County Sheriff’s officers last week for resisting law enforcement and public intoxication.
Jesse R. Saddler, 30, was transported to the Jasper County Jail on April 27, after deputies responded to an unwanted guest call at a residence 2 1/4 miles southwest of DeMotte.
When officers arrived, deputies spoke with Saddler, who showed obvious signs of intoxication, including watery/bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and unsteady balance.
Police said Saddler was given numerous opportunities to contact family members to pick up up from the residence, but after refusing to do so, deputies attempted to take him in custody. Saddler began to tense up and pull away as officers worked to get him in handcuffs, but he was quickly restrained.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.