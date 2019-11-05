Two women were arrested for possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia after calling the sheriff’s office for assistance when they ran out of gas. On Oct. 29, in the early morning, Jasper County officers arrived at the intersection of County Rd. 400 North and 20 East to assist the when the driver seemed to be intoxicated and/or impaired. Identified as Rebecca M. Bennett, 48, of Attica, she allegedly gave the officers permission to search her vehicle when they asked for her consent.
In their search, officers found a glass pipe and a clear plastic bag containing a white substance they believed to be crystal meth. The substance was field-tested and returned positive as methamphetamine.
Bennet and her passenger, Charity A. Harrison, 19, of E. Chicago, were both arrested at that time and taken to the Jasper County Detention Center. Both women are charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.