An arrest has been made for Randall Syler, 38, of Gary, according to a press release from the Newton County Sheriff's Office.
On May 21, shortly after noon, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office received a panic alarm from the Amstar gas station in Lake Village.
Management reported that a white male, wearing a medical mask and sock hat had entered the store. The suspect browsed through the store and as the last customer left, the suspect paid for the small items purchased.
As the cashier was returning his change, the suspect demanded money from the register and fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash.
During the course of the investigation and working with other law enforcement agencies, Syler’s identity was obtained.
A Probable Cause Affidavit was completed for Randall Syler and a warrant was issued for robbery. Syler was taken into custody in Porter County on the local charges and was later transported to the Newton County Jail. Syler is being held at the Newton County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.