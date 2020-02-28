JASPER COUNTY — A single-vehicle rollover crash on Jasper County roads last month led to the arrest of a DeMotte man for possession of methamphetamine.
According to Jasper County police, Donald G. Oliver, 45, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for an incident that occurred Jan. 23 in the area of County Road 700 North and Country Road 400 West.
When police arrived to the scene of the crash, they noticed Oliver on his hands and knees outside of the vehicle complaining of pain. While deputies were talking with him, Oliver was observed shoving a small black box beneath the crashed vehicle.
Once Oliver was observed and treated by responding medical personnel, the small black box was recovered. Inside was a clear plastic baggie that contained a crystal-like substance that later field tested positive for methamphetamine.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.