RENSSELAER — Staff for Congressman Jim Baird (IN-04) will host mobile office hours in Rensselaer, Flora, Frankfort, and Crawfordsville. If constituents would like to visit with a staff member, please call 317-563-5567 to schedule an appointment. Due to COVID-19, staff will adhere to local and state safety guidelines.
The mobile office will be in Rensselaer Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. (CST) at Zorich Shelter in the Brookside Park, 524 W. Jackson St.
The staff will be happy to assist with federal agency issues related to social security, veteran benefits, passports and more. Offering office hours in convenient and accessible locations helps constituents have their needs met and voices heard.
The District Office is located at 355 S. Washington Street, Suite 210 Danville, IN 46122. Hours of operation: 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Eastern. You can reach the office by calling 317-563-5567.