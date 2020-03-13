Area churches are following Gov. Holcomb's guidelines for large group gatherings and are announcing changes to their services for Sunday, March 15.
First Church has cancelled services and will be holding the Sunday service online.
Our Council met following the governor’s announcement to ban meetings of large groups of people. We have and will be closely monitoring this situation and any changes that may surface. Here at First CRC, we will be holding both of our public worship services on Sunday, March 15 with a few added precautions. First, we are asking everyone to refrain from shaking hands while we are together. We are also asking people to remain home if you are feeling ill, traveled outside of the region recently, or are an indidvual for whom this virus would be especially dangerous such as elderly, those with weaker immune systems or prexisting conditions. Second, we will still be having our educational programs that meet directly after the A.M. service but will be cancelling all others for the remaining week. Third, we will refrain from passing the offering plates but will have plates located at the doors if you kindly choose to give.
First Christian Reformed Church sent out a notice stating:
"We hope you use your best judgement when making decisions of attending any and all church activities given the ever-changing situation that we are faced with. Consistory will be meeting Monday and will continue making decisions regarding this. All updates will be given through both the email prayer chain and the church’s Facebook page.
"We know this entire situation can be very un-nerving and if you are feeling overwhelmed by it, we encourage you to reach out to one of our pastors, elders, deacons, or pastoral care workers."
The American Reformed Church posted on Facebook:
"As I am sure you are aware, the coronavirus is spreading throughout the country and also around the world. As a result, there are many organizations and places that are cancelling or postponing anything where more than 100 people are gathering together as a measure to prevent the spread of this virus. Churches are no exception to this.
"I have been monitoring the situation throughout the week and I want to make you aware of a couple of things we are doing here at ARC, First, we WILL be holding public worship this Sunday, March 15, unless our state or local government prohibits us meeting. However, we are asking everyone to refrain from shaking hands while we are together for worship and to also please remain home if you are feeling ill or if you are an individual for whom this virus would be especially dangerous (the elderly, those with weaker immune systems, etc.).
"Second, we will not be passing plates for our offering but will have plates by doors where you may place your offerings. Third, we will be cleaning all heavy contact surfaces (door knobs, hand rails, etc.) to do our best to ensure our physical environment is safe.
"Finally, the consistory will be meeting on Monday night for a special meeting and at this meeting we will also discuss any additional measures we feel will be prudent to take in order to keep members of our church and community as safe as possible as we as a country seek to control the spread of the virus.
"I want to encourage you all to take the necessary precautions like hand washing and cleaning surfaces in your home to help keep us all healthy and to do this in a way that cares for those who’s health is more fragile. We will continue to update you on how ARC is actively responding to the coronavirus."
TROY NANNINGA, Senior Pastor
Grace Fellowship emailed to its congregation that it will be holding services on Sunday.
"While we do not want to give in to unwarranted fear or misinformation we also want to be good, wise shepherds and stewards of you and your family when it comes to attending church services. Therefore, the following are just a few of the precautions we are taking at this point to ensure a safe and secure experience at Grace," Pastor Tim wrote in a letter.
Communion will not be served on the 15th. Coffee will be prepared and served rather than each person fixing their own. The church has had a "deep spring cleaning" and greeters will not be shaking hands as people enter the building but will be happy to smile and wave.
"If you are sick we encourage you to stay home. If you are not sick we encourage you to join us during this time of national concern. We need not give in to fear, but it is wise to be cautious," he wrote.
In an online video, John Hill, senior pastor of First Church said, "I am praying for the world and for healing. God doesn't give us a spirit of fear or timidity, but of love and sound mind." He said he looks forward to the time when they can all get together to worship at the church, but in the meantime, the church will gather together online.