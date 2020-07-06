REMINGTON — A Chicago man has been charged with murder in a shooting April 25 at a Remington gas station that left one person dead and himself critically injured.
Jonathan E. Thomas, 25, of Chicago, was charged in connection with the shooting death of Emmanuel Ampadu, 24, also of Chicago. Both were found inside a Chevrolet Impala at the Family Express at Interstate 65 and US 24 in Remington and had sustained gunshot injuries.
Ampadu was pronounced dead at the scene while Thomas was transported to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition.
Four other men — Isaiah Carver, 21; Dimari Jones, 22; Zavier Davidson, 19; and Derrick Mitchell, 21, all of Indianapolis – were arrested and lodged at the Jasper County Jail. Their charges have never been announced.
According to Remington Police, it started when they responded to a 911 call to the convenience store and found Ampadu and Thomas inside the Impala. Further investigation revealed the initial incident began near NAPA Auto Parts on the west side of Remington. Witnesses told police they saw a silver Dodge vehicle with four men — who they believed were involved in the incident — head west on US 24.
Indiana State Police troopers found the vehicle and made a traffic stop, police said, based on the information.
Police said preliminary reports suggest an alleged “transaction” was arranged between the two groups of men who then met in Remington to make the exchange. Police have not said what the alleged transaction concerned or what was exchanged.
Thomas was also charged with robbery resulting in serious bodily injury - injury to someone other than a defendant, a Level 2 felony.