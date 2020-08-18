JASPER COUNTY — Beth Jefferson had a vision and husband Ed, who is more than comfortable with a set of tools in his hands, made it a reality.
A construction worker and handyman on all sorts of projects for over 30 years, Ed, who currently works in maintenance at a handful of hotels in the area, went to work on building a “chatterbox” for Franciscan Health Rensselaer recently.
The box allows residents of the hospital’s alterna-care to meet with family members behind plexiglass. The chatterbox is located at the south entrance of the hospital.
“It’s a protection booth to the extreme,” Ed said. “Bigger than what you might see in stores.”
Ed needed just a day to slap together treated wood, concrete board and a large piece of plexiglass.
The chatterbox resembles a large, gutted TV. Residents are wheeled into the box in wheelchairs and family members sit on a bench across from the chatterbox to visit.
“(Beth) came up with the idea and I said, ‘I can build one.’ We got the material and I built one,” Ed said.
Beth works in alterna-care, which occupies the second floor of the hospital. Visitors are not allowed to come to the second floor due to COVID-19.
“With them being on the second floor, it’s difficult to look out the window and see their family like some of the nursing homes that have a lower floor,” Beth said. “They’re not able to see their family face to face. This gives them the capability to be on the same ground, level with them.”
Beth said the only way for residents to see down on the ground floor is by standing up for long periods of time, which isn’t ideal.
“They have to be able to stand up for a certain length of time to see out the window,” she said. “They would be looking from the second floor all the way to the ground and it’s hard for some of them to see. It just wasn’t feasible. They can FaceTime with their family, but this gives them a little bit more face to face connection.
“They all stay safe because they have the plexiglass between them.”
Families can set up times to visit with their loved ones. There is a time limit.
Beth said she got the idea to add a chatterbox at Franciscan after she noticed one at the George Ade Memorial Health Care Center in Brook.
“I sent a snapshot of it to my director at alterna-care and I said, ‘I can have my husband build one,’” she said. “We got approval through the necessary channels at the hospital and we put him to work. We’ve been getting a lot of good use out of it.”
A maintenance employee with the hospital painted the box so that it could be wiped down with sanitizing solution after each visit.
While residents enjoy the opportunity to visit with family, Beth gets enjoyment of watching the residents’ reactions afterwards.
“I was happy to see some of the residents’ faces when they got to meet their family member because you figure they haven’t been able to see their family members since the very first of March, I think,” she said. “It’s been tough, because they are used to seeing their family members at least once a week if not more. Then to all of a sudden, you go to nothing …”
Beth expects the chatterbox to remain a popular destination for alterna-care patients for many more weeks to come. Extreme cold may postpone some visits, but you can expect the box will be well used on more pleasant days.
“If the virus continues, it’s well worth it, especially when you think of the morale of the elderly,” Beth said. “Some don’t understand this virus completely and think, ‘Oh, my family just doesn’t come and see me anymore,’ which isn’t true, of course.
“To be able to allow them to have a little face to face time with them, I think keeps them going.”