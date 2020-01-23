RENSSELAER — Rein Bontreger retained his position as president of the Jasper County Council at the first meeting in 2020, with no one on the seven-member council opposing his nomination. Andy Andree continues as vice-president of the council as well. After the organization of the board, the meeting moved forward with a number of issues on the agenda.
At a previous meeting, the coroner’s office had requested a raise in the monthly phone stipend, set at $100/month over 20 years ago. Deputy Coroner Andy Boersma, who was coroner previously and whose wife, Diana Boersma is currently coroner, said an audit by the State Board of Accounts brought up the fact that when this stipend was established by Dr. Stephen Spicer, coroner in the 1990s, there were no meeting minutes reflecting approval of that stipend. Now, the coroner’s office uses landlines, faxes and cell phones plus Internet, all of which fall under that stipend.
Calls for the coroner come into the funeral home in Wheatfield, which the Boersmas own and operate. They use their fax machine as well and their Internet to send and receive emails. Diana Boersma had requested an increase at budget hearings, but the council denied the increase at that time.
Andy Boersma also discussed the compensation for clerical work, which had been established at $3,000/year and is distributed to the persons doing the clerical work divided by the number of hours worked. He said the person with the most hours gets a larger portion of the money at the end of the year. Last year money was split between three people. The State Board of Accounts told them this wasn’t being done correctly either.
“We just found out we’ve been doing it wrong for umpteen years,” Boersma said. That payment has to go through payroll with taxes deducted just like a salary. Attorney Eric Beaver, sitting in for council attorney Jake Ahler, said the coroner’s office should be run like any other county office. He said they should submit claims to the commissioners for dollar-for-dollar reimbursements.
After some discussion, the council chose to allow the two attorneys to work out the proper verbiage for future disbursements, and to keep the amounts as they are currently in the budget. They will return to the matter when it is time for the 2021 budget hearings.
In other business, the council approved a line of credit account to be set up for the riverbank work that will begin this year. The surveyor’s office will be opening bids next month to begin the work on repairs to the Kankakee River banks on the Jasper County side with a matching grant from FEMA. The River Basin Commission will contribute to the match the county will have to pay towards the $3 million grant. Surveyor Vince Urbano said they will open bids at the drainage board meeting next month.
The council approved a new tax abatement ordinance, setting up a structured platform for requests and approval for future tax abatements, something the council has been looking at for many years. Jasper County Economic Development Organization (JCEDO) Executive Director Stephen Eastridge has worked on the project, with a plan to give the council a “scorecard” as they consider new and current requests for tax abatements.
Dan Preston, representing JCEDO, said this is something that will benefit everyone, people looking to come here and those who are here and looking to expand their business.
Councilman Gerrit DeVries said, “What Steve put together here is fantastic. It gives us something to go on.
“Well done and long awaited.”
The council voted to authorize the sheriff’s department to do fundraising for a third K9 unit and to add the salary for the handler if enough funds are raised. All the sheriff’s dogs are purchased, trained and equipped through private donations and not funded from tax dollars.
Pay for the dogs’ handlers becomes a part of their annual salary and is paid through tax dollars. It will cost an extra $8,000 a year in salary for the third officer with a trained police dog, and that will have to be added to the sheriff’s budget at some point.