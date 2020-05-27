INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles officials said administrative penalty fees will resume July 1.
All Hoosiers with expired driver’s licenses, permits, state identification cards, and vehicle registrations need to complete renewal transactions before July 1 to avoid paying an administrative penalty fee.
Title transactions and new vehicle registration must also be completed before July 1.
Administrative fees have been waived since March 16 to assist the needs of Hoosiers who were not able to utilize in-branch services due to the public health emergency created by novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
During this time, online credit card transaction fees were also waived. Those fees will resume July 1. Online transactions paid by electronic check, using checking account and routing numbers, do not incur a fee.
It is critical Hoosiers whose renewal deadline has passed or is upcoming, who need to complete a title transfer, or register a new vehicle, schedule an appointment with the BMV to complete their transaction prior to the June 30 deadline.
Hoosiers can schedule an appointment at https://secure.in.gov/apps/waittimes/Schedule/Welcome.aspx.
The Indiana BMV continues to encourage Hoosiers to complete transactions online whenever possible. Hoosiers may also visit a BMV Connect kiosk, call the contact center, or return renewal through USPS using pre-printed forms.
People can read a full list of modifications, closures, and available servicesat www.in.gov/bmv/4363.htm.