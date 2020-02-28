JASPER COUNTY — Nine Indiana counties, including Jasper and Newton counties, have been designated primary natural disaster areas this week by the USDA.
Producers who suffered losses caused by three separate disaster events may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency emergency loans.
A natural disaster declaration allows FSA to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters such as excessive rain, and flash flooding. Emergency loads can be used to meet various recovery needs, including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts.
Producers in Hamilton, Lake, Perry, Porter, Spencer and Tipton counties who suffered losses due to excessive rain that has occurred since March 1, 2019 are eligible to apply for emergency loans. Producers in Boone, Clinton, Crawford, Dubois, Grant, Hancock, Howard, Jasper, LaPorte, Madison, Marion, Newton, Starke and Warrick counties are also eligible to apply for loans.
Producers in Floyd and Harrison counties who suffered losses due to excessive rain, flash flooding and flooding that has occurred since March 1, 2019 are eligible for loans, as well as those in Clark, Crawford and Washington counties.
The deadline for these emergency loans is Oct. 19, 2020.