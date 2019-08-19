BOSWELL — On Thursday Aug. 1, competitors met at the Benton County Fairgrounds to compete in both the Agriculture Tractor Operators Competition and the Lawn and Garden Tractor Contests in the Area 9 District competition. Contestants consisted of the top three placings in both the junior and senior divisions from all Area 9 county fairs.
Contestants in the Agriculture Tractor Competition must take a written test, parts identification test, and navigate through an obstacle course on a tractor while pulling a trailer. In the Garden Tractor Competition, participants must take a written test, parts identification test, do a safety inspection on a lawn mower, and navigate through an obstacle course while driving a garden tractor (lawn mower) or a zero-turn radius mower. The top three finishers in each division earned the right to compete at the Indiana State Fair.
Jasper County Fair representatives moving on to the state level in the Agriculture Tractor Operators Competition were: Jacob Recker (First Place – Jr. Division); Blake Cooley (Second – Jr. Division); Kelsey Kohlhagen (First Place – Sr. Division): and, Cody Lane (Third – Sr. Division).
Local representatives moving on to the state level in Zero-Turn Mower Operator were Eric Zarse (Third – Jr. Division); Kristy Kohlhagen (First Place – Sr. Division); and, Anna Szczepanski (Second – Sr. Division).
In the Garden Tractor Operator Competition, Jasper County Fair representatives moving on to state are Katelyn Kros (Second Place – Jr. Division); Braylon Hamstra (Third – Jr. Division); Kelsey Kohlhagen (First Place – Sr. Division), Kurt Kros (Second – Sr. Division) and Kent Hamstra (Third – Sr. Division).