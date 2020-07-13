I have started getting calls on bagworms this past week. They seem to be a couple weeks behind compared to many years due to the cool spring we had. With the past winter being so mild I suspected we could have problems with bagworms again this year. We have been pretty lucky the past few years with low numbers of this pesky insect but we may not be this luck this year.
What to look for when looking for bagworms
During the summer bagworms may defoliate arborvitae, junipers and other trees and shrubs. Bagworms are caterpillars that live inside spindle-shaped bags which they construct to protect themselves against birds and other enemies. At this time of the year the bags are only ¼ to ½ inch long. They may look like a small pine cone but they will wiggle when the worm inside moves.
These bags, composed of silken threads and bits of foliage, look so much like a part of the tree that they may go unnoticed until extensive damage has occurred.
Control Measures
Bagworms tend to be a problem on trees that are isolated or in urban settings. When bags are found in the tree, simply pick the bagworms off and drown them in a bucket of soapy water. This method is most effective before eggs hatch out of the bags in June.
Bagworms can be controlled by spraying them with insecticides after eggs have hatched. For best results early in the season, use a biorational pesticide such as Spinosad. The biorational materials will only kill caterpillars. In this way, the beneficial insects already on the plants can continue to feed on other pests and prevent them from causing problems.
Biorational pesticides are most effective when directed against worms in bags that are still small. Two weeks after application look for live bagworms to determine if additional treatment is needed. As bags approach their full size (2 inches), pesticides become less effective.
Use one of the rescue materials to treat larger bags such as Cyfluthrin (Tempo). To prevent other unwanted pests from causing problems later in the season, avoid use of these materials against smaller bagworms.
Much of this information and information on the insecticides for control can be found on Extension bulletin E-27 “Bagworms” Timothy J.Gibb and Clifford S. Sadof, Extension Entomologists@ http://extension.entm.purdue.edu/publications/E-27.pdf or email me at boverstr@purdue.edu for more information.