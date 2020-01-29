Indiana’s only conference focused on organic grain production is scheduled to be held on February 19th and 20th at the Beck Agricultural Center (4550 U.S. 52 W, West Lafayette, IN). The 2020 Organic Grain Farmer Meeting is intended to educate organic, transitioning organic, or curious conventional farmers, as well as other agricultural professionals and agronomic consultants on organic grain production. It is also a great opportunity to network and bring together the growing organic grain farming community in Indiana and the surrounding states.
Day one of the conference will take place on February 19th with a focus transitioning to organic grain production. Presentations and farmer panels will discuss: the certification and transition process, the National Organic Program, organic and transitional crop budgets and markets, basics of organic grain production, and transition strategies. Day two of the program will feature different breakout sessions, farmer panels, an industry trade show, and networking opportunities. Topics will include: diverse cropping systems, managing parallel production, organic no-till research, growing high-yield organic corn and more. Lunch is included with each day’s registration. Participants have the option to register for one or both days of the conference. Registration is $50 for one day or $90 for both days, with the registration deadline being February 12th. To register and see a complete agenda, visit the website: http://www.purdue.edu/conferences/Organic2020 For questions, please contact Michael O’Donnell, Purdue Organic and Diversified Agriculture Educator, at modonnel@purdue.edu or 765-284-8414.
Registration Open for Indiana Small Farm Conference
Registration is now open for the annual Indiana Small Farm Conference, an annual educational and farmer-to-farmer networking event for the Indiana small and diversified farm community. The 2020 conference will held on March 5th through the 7th at the Hendricks County 4-H Fairgrounds & Conference Complex. The conference will open on the 5th with a series of day long workshops on: writing a food safety plan, vegetable crop planning, mushroom cultivation, biological orcharding, agri-tourism, and livestock processing. Days two and three of the conference covers topics ranging from vegetable and livestock production, farm management, and marketing, as well as provide networking opportunities and a trade show.
For further information on the conference including: an agenda, speaker information, and registration info, please visit the website: https://www.purdue.edu/dffs/smallfarms/small-farm-conference-2020/