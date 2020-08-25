The Southern Indiana Cooperative Invasives Management board has hired Amanda (Mandi) Glanz as the new regional specialist for Northwest Indiana. She began work on August 10 for the state-wide Indiana Invasives Initiative project. The counties she will cover include Newton, Jasper, Pulaski, White, Cass, Starke, Marshall, Fulton, St. Joseph, LaPorte, Porter, and Lake, according to information provided.
Glanz is a nature enthusiast who grew up gardening, fishing, and exploring the outdoors in northern Indiana. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Wildlife Biology from Purdue University, West Lafayette. Past experiences include environmental positions with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Indiana Dunes National Park, and local agencies. Specific experience includes sampling vegetation, removing invasive species, and planning vegetation management programs.
She especially enjoys environmental education and outreach. In the words of Aldo Leopold, “There are some who can live without wild things and some who cannot.” Glanz said she has always been one who cannot. She is looking forward to working for the Indiana Invasives Initiative and collaborating with partners to develop strong Cooperative Invasive Species Management Areas (CISMAs) that will help conserve land for future generations.
Will Drews, Chair of the Southern Indiana Cooperative Invasive Management group, which sponsors the state-wide Indiana Invasives Initiative, is honored to have Glanz on board. She is one of six Regional Specialists now on board around the state. Drews notes, “We were impressed with the experience and enthusiasm Mandi will bring to the job. She is also familiar with the area and already knew many of the partners that she would be working with.” He adds she is very smart, and her references were stellar. Without exception, Drews noted, “we were told to hire her quick, before someone else hired her. We think she’ll be a real asset to the Indiana Invasive Initiative.”
The board thinks Glanz will do well continuing to strengthen the young CISMAs and be the catalyst to help new ones get started; building teams locally to help increase the awareness of the harm invasive species do to our natural landscapes.
Glanz can be reached at mandi@sicim.info or call (260) 243-2161.