Indiana farmers faced incredible weather related challenges in 2019 which negatively affected production in many parts of the state. In White County, like many places, farmers had a very late start to planting. Fortunately, things did dry out just in time to get most of the planting in, but not all. So how did Indiana and the rest of the nation fare in 2019? Indiana corn production in 2019 totaled 815 million bushels, 16 percent below 2018. Corn acreage harvested for grain totaled 4.82 million, down 6 percent from 2018. The average yield of 169 bushels per acre was 20 bushels below the 2018 record high yield. Indiana soybean production totaled 273 million bushels, down 20 percent from 2018. Harvested acreage was 5.36 million, down 10 percent from 2018. The average yield of 51 bushels per acre was 6.5 bushels below the 2018 record high. Nationally, corn for grain production in 2019 was estimated at 13.7 billion bushels, down 5 percent from the revised 2018 estimate. The average yield in the United States was estimated at 168.0 bushels per acre, 8.4 bushels below the 2018 yield of 176.4 bushels per acre. Area harvested for grain was estimated at 81.5 million acres, up less than 1 percent from the revised 2018 estimate. National soybean production in 2019 totaled 3.56 billion bushels, down 20 percent from 2018. The average yield per acre was estimated at 47.4 bushels, down 3.2 bushels from 2018. Harvested area was down 14 percent from 2018 to 75.0 million acres.
Upcoming Private Applicator Recertification Programs
Farmers as well as private (PARP) and commercial (CCH) pesticide applicator’s will have a few opportunities in the coming weeks to obtain points that will go towards their licensing. The first will be on Monday, February 3rd at 7:00 p.m. at the 4-H Community Building at the fairgrounds in Reynolds. This program will feature a “2019 Disease Update,” from Purdue Field Crop Pathologist Darcy Telenko as well as a “2019 Weed Management Update,” from Purdue Weed Scientist Marcelo Zimmer.
The second program will be geared towards private and commercial manure applicators and will be held on Friday, February 7th at 9:00 a.m. at the same location. This program will feature presentations on “Manure Odor Management,” with Purdue Biological Engineering specialist Al Heber, and “Transportation Safety,” with Purdue Pesticide Programs director Fred Whitford. This program is being sponsored by CFS Burnettsville. If you are in need of private applicator recertification points please plan on arriving a few minutes early with your license and $10. If you have questions about these programs or your license status, feel free to contact the Purdue Extension Office at 219-984-5115 or at awestfal@purdue.edu.