INDIANAPOLIS — Four family-owned farms in Jasper County were awarded the Hoosier Homestead Award for farms that have been in the family and are still actively farmed for 100 years or more. The presentation took place Aug. 9, at the Indiana State Fair with Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler presenting the awards.
The Jasper County Farms who received this distinctive award are the Odom Farm, established in 1878; the Roberts Farm, established in 1919, the Streitmatter Farm, established in 1919, and the Zimmer-Steinke Farm, established in 1910.
To be named a Hoosier Homestead, the farm has to be kept in the family for at least 100 consecutive years, and consist of more than 20 acres or produce more than $1,000 in agricultural products per year.
“The vast majority of farms in Indiana are family owned and operated,” Crouch said in a press release. “They are the foundation we rely on as a society, which is something we must never take for granted. It was an honor to recognize these families at the great Indiana State Fair.”
This year a record number of farms were awarded from across the state. Nearly 100 families received the centennial award. Five farms were awarded the Bicentennial award, for having the farm in the family for 200 years. The farms that are 150 to 199 years old are given the Sesquicentennial award.
“Seeing so many generational farming families all in one place was truly humbling,” Kettler said. “They are the lifeblood of our state, and recognizing their legacy and perseverance today was a tremendous honor.”
Families need to put paperwork together to show the farm fits the criteria. It often takes time to sift through old plat records and deeds to find the year a farm was established. Once the paperwork is done, it goes to the Department of Agriculture, which verifies the information before the award is given. Families receive a sign to post on their farms and a certificate from the state to hang in the homes.