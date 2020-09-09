In a typical year, I would be using this space to promote our upcoming annual Ag Outlook Breakfast, a program designed to help farmers interpret the latest market trends and prepare for harvest accordingly. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions we will be taking a pause this year for that event; however, I would like to point farmers to some great alternatives that are out there to gather their information in time for harvest.
In lieu of the postponement of many in-person events this fall, Purdue’s Center for Commercial Agriculture has done a great job of delivering virtual content, including the upcoming Fall 2020 Crop Outlook Webinar. This program will be held on Friday, September 11th from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. EST. In order to view the free program, participants can register at the Center’s website at: https://ag.purdue.edu/commercialag/home/ Registration will allow access to a recording of the program for those who cannot view it live.
The webinar will be taking place immediately following the release of USDA’s September Crop Production and World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) reports. These reports provide USDA’s first objective yield estimates for the 2020 corn and soybean crops. Using these reports, Purdue agricultural economists Michael Langemeier and James Mintert will provide an updated corn and soybean outlook, market analysis, and a discussion on marketing considerations for the 2020 crops.
Yard Tasks to Tackle in September
Another seasonal resource I like to point people to is Purdue’s Consumer Horticulture website, which can be accessed here: https://www.purdue.edu/hla/sites/yardandgarden/ Aside from information on timely hot topics that you may be seeing in your landscape or neighborhood, the website is also helpful to keep tabs on for reminders on when to complete routine tasks. For example, Purdue Horticulture Specialist Rosie Lerner posts monthly calendars outlining the best time to do tasks in the yard, garden and home.
A few September highlights: fall rather than spring is actually a prime time to fertilize a lawn and help it recover from summer stress, apply a high-nitrogen fertilizer at the rate of 0.5 to 1 pound of actual nitrogen per 1,000 square feet. Lawn bare spots can also be re-seeded giving them enough time to establish before winter. If you had any disease issues with your garden or plant, be sure and discard those plants and rake leaves as they fall to help prevent the disease from returning next year. Have questions or seeking further information? Feel free to visit the website above or contact our office at 219-984-5115 or awestfal@purdue.edu